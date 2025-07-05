CJI Gavai promises full transparency in collegium appointments
Chief Justice of India BR Gavai says he's making the process of picking judges much more transparent.
Speaking at a Bombay Bar Association event, he shared, "Merit will never be compromised. We will have representatives from all sections of society."
Since taking over in May 2025, Gavai has continued efforts to make judicial appointments clearer and fairer.
Gavai assures no outside influence will affect judge selections
Gavai addressed worries about outside influence in choosing judges, promising every recommended name gets fair consideration.
He pointed out that the Bombay High Court is short of judges—meaning slower justice for everyone—and filling these spots should help clear backlogs.
Supreme Court not about 1 person: Gavai
He also reminded everyone that the Supreme Court isn't just about one person—the Chief Justice is "first among equals," not a boss.
Gavai wants to show real progress on appointments and efficiency during his six-month term.