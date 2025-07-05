CJI Gavai promises full transparency in collegium appointments

TL;DR

Gavai assures no outside influence will affect judge selections

Gavai addressed worries about outside influence in choosing judges, promising every recommended name gets fair consideration.

He pointed out that the Bombay High Court is short of judges—meaning slower justice for everyone—and filling these spots should help clear backlogs.

Supreme Court not about 1 person: Gavai

He also reminded everyone that the Supreme Court isn't just about one person—the Chief Justice is "first among equals," not a boss.

Gavai wants to show real progress on appointments and efficiency during his six-month term.