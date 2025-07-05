Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Fire erupts in Noida residential flat, teenager safely rescued
A 15-year-old girl in Bisrakh, Uttar Pradesh, had a close call when her flat caught fire after the AC exploded.
She was alone and trapped inside, but quick action from firefighters and neighbors got her out safely.
TL;DR
Firefighters and locals worked together to save the girl
Firefighters rushed over and, with help from locals, managed to rescue the girl before things got worse.
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Such incidents are on the rise
Incidents like this are becoming more common in the area—usually because of electrical issues or poor maintenance.
Experts say regular servicing can help prevent these scary situations.
In this case, fast teamwork really made all the difference.