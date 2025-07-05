Employee premeditates murder of woman and son

TL;DR

Victim found in different rooms; accused caught at railway station

Ruchika's husband found bloodstains at home and called police. The crime scene was grim—Ruchika was found in the bedroom, Krish in the bathroom.

Mukesh tried to flee but was caught at a railway station while heading toward Bihar. He told police he acted out of anger after feeling humiliated earlier that day.

Investigators have recovered a knife from the scene and are checking CCTV footage for more details.

Mukesh is now in police custody as they look for possible accomplices or other motives.