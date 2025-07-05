DPH stresses importance of proper rabies treatment

TL;DR

Key takeaways from this tragic incident

The main issues were delays in treatment, not cleaning wounds properly, and skipping RIG for severe cases.

Experts say if you get bitten, wash the wound with soap and water for at least 15 minutes right away.

The DPH also reminded healthcare workers to check bite severity carefully and make sure vaccines are stored and used correctly—especially since kids are more at risk due to weaker immune systems.