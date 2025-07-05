Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
DPH stresses importance of proper rabies treatment
In a worrying update from Kerala, two children sadly died from rabies even after getting vaccinated.
Health officials are urging everyone to know that just the vaccine isn't enough for serious bites—doctors should also give rabies immunoglobulin (RIG) along with the anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) to really stop the virus from spreading.
TL;DR
Key takeaways from this tragic incident
The main issues were delays in treatment, not cleaning wounds properly, and skipping RIG for severe cases.
Experts say if you get bitten, wash the wound with soap and water for at least 15 minutes right away.
The DPH also reminded healthcare workers to check bite severity carefully and make sure vaccines are stored and used correctly—especially since kids are more at risk due to weaker immune systems.