UP woman and lover arrested for murder attempts
In Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, a woman and her boyfriend were arrested after allegedly plotting to murder her husband and their two young sons.
Police say Naina Sharma and Ashish Mishra, who were in an extramarital relationship, first tried to poison Gopal Mishra and his kids by mixing poison in their milk on June 30.
When that didn't work, Ashish reportedly attacked Gopal with a knife while he was sleeping.
Both poisoning and stabbing attempts were confirmed: Police
Gopal managed to escape the knife attack and alerted others, leading the accused to flee.
After Gopal filed a complaint, police arrested Naina and Ashish on July 4.
According to Station House Officer Harish Kumar, both poisoning and stabbing attempts were confirmed.
The pair are currently in custody as police continue investigating the case and prepare formal charges.