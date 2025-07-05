Next Article

India • Jul 05, 2025 UP woman and lover arrested for murder attempts

In Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, a woman and her boyfriend were arrested after allegedly plotting to murder her husband and their two young sons.

Police say Naina Sharma and Ashish Mishra, who were in an extramarital relationship, first tried to poison Gopal Mishra and his kids by mixing poison in their milk on June 30.

When that didn't work, Ashish reportedly attacked Gopal with a knife while he was sleeping.