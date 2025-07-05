Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla enjoys Earth view from ISS

TL;DR

Shukla beats Rakesh Sharma's record

Shukla now holds the record for the longest time spent in space by an Indian astronaut, beating Rakesh Sharma's 1984 stint.

His work looked at how microgravity affects algae and tardigrades—tiny but tough creatures—while other teams, including Peggy Whitson, tackled research on cancer and DNA repair.

The mission was a big team effort between NASA, ISRO, Axiom Space, and more.

How to spot the ISS?

Curious about where all this action happened?

The ISS circles Earth every 90 minutes and shows up as a bright streak in the sky just before dawn or after dusk. No telescope needed!

NASA's "Spot the Station" tool can tell you exactly when to look up from your location.