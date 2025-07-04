Bhopal's 'Snake-Like' bridge raises safety concerns

TL;DR

Design flaws in the new bridge

The Subhash Nagar bridge has four sharp turns and a low divider near Maida Mill, making it tough for drivers—especially at night when visibility drops.

Faulty signals at Jinsi Chowk add to the risk.

Structural engineer Prakhar Pagaria cautioned that "such shapes should be avoided unless space constraints leave no alternative," urging extra attention to safety in these situations.