India • Jul 04, 2025
Bhopal's 'Snake-Like' bridge raises safety concerns
Two back-to-back accidents on Bhopal's Subhash Nagar Railway Over Bridge have put its safety in the spotlight.
The bridge, connecting Maida Mill and Prabhat Petrol Pump, has only been open for two years but is already drawing criticism—especially since the city's Aishbagh bridge faced similar complaints about tricky turns.
Design flaws in the new bridge
The Subhash Nagar bridge has four sharp turns and a low divider near Maida Mill, making it tough for drivers—especially at night when visibility drops.
Faulty signals at Jinsi Chowk add to the risk.
Structural engineer Prakhar Pagaria cautioned that "such shapes should be avoided unless space constraints leave no alternative," urging extra attention to safety in these situations.