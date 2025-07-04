Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
Tragic accident claims 5 lives in UP's Sambhal
A wedding celebration turned tragic in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district when an SUV carrying 10 people from the groom's side crashed into a school wall on Friday, July 4, 2025.
Five people lost their lives, including 24-year-old groom Suraj, his sister-in-law Asha (26), her two-year-old daughter Aishwarya, six-year-old Vishnu, and one unidentified person.
TL;DR
SUV was speeding before it lost control
Eyewitnesses said the SUV was speeding before it lost control.
Police arrived quickly for rescue operations, but five were declared dead at the local health center. Four others were injured and taken to hospital.
The accident has left the community in shock and is a sad reminder of how dangerous overspeeding can be—even during life's happiest moments.