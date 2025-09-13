Kabir Khan explains why he stepped away from 'Tiger' sequels 

Kabir Khan 's Ek Tha Tiger (ETT) has recently been inducted into the International Spy Museum in Washington, DC, a feat that he finds "sweet and flattering." Speaking to ETimes, he shared his thoughts on the film's enduring appeal, its action sequences, and why he chose not to direct its sequels, Tiger Zinda Hai and Tiger 3. The franchise stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif .

Sequels Why no sequels? Despite ETT's success, Khan chose not to direct its sequels. He explained, "If you see my filmography, you won't notice a single sequel in it." "I believe sequels are what producers need to do because they create an IP, exploit that IP and the success of that IP." "But for a director or a storyteller, there's a fatigue that comes in with a story. Once I've completed that journey, something really compelling needs to pull me back to that."

Storytelling Khan on why he doesn't believe in making sequels Khan further elaborated on his approach to storytelling, saying, "If one were to follow the conventional wisdom of the industry, I would just continue making sequels of all my successful films." "There would be like three Tigers and three Bajrangis and maybe another New York. However, that's not the way that I have been attracted to stories as a director." "At the end of the day, even James Bond﻿ is not made by the same director every time."

Film's success On defining success Khan said, "I've always said that the success of a film is never about the money it makes at the box office." He added, "Of course, that is important, but what really makes a difference is how long that film is spoken about and how long it captures people's imagination." "Thirteen years after the release of the film, if it is still being spoken about with such love and respect...then that's what true success is."