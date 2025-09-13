Lakmé ropes in 'Saiyaara' actor Aneet Padda as Gen Z face

Padda's appointment reflects a bigger shift toward authenticity

Padda's appointment reflects a bigger shift toward authenticity and creativity in beauty standards.

Sunanda Khaitan, Lakme's Vice President, shared that bringing Padda on board will help spark new conversations around what beauty means for Gen Z.

With this partnership, Lakme is doubling down on inspiring young people to see beauty as something personal and expressive—not just traditional ideals.