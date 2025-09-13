Next Article
Lakmé ropes in 'Saiyaara' actor Aneet Padda as Gen Z face
Lakme has announced Aneet Padda, the actor from 'Saiyaara,' as its newest face representing Gen Z.
This move highlights a fresh take on beauty—one that's all about self-expression instead of just covering up.
Padda's skin-first, minimal-yet-impactful makeup style really clicks with younger trends and matches Lakme's evolving vision.
Padda's appointment reflects a bigger shift toward authenticity and creativity in beauty standards.
Sunanda Khaitan, Lakme's Vice President, shared that bringing Padda on board will help spark new conversations around what beauty means for Gen Z.
With this partnership, Lakme is doubling down on inspiring young people to see beauty as something personal and expressive—not just traditional ideals.