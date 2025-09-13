Next Article
'Janaawar' teaser: Bhuvan Arora wrestles with duty, identity
ZEE5 just dropped the teaser for Janaawar - The Beast Within, set in the town of Chhand.
Bhuvan Arora stars as Hemant Kumar, a police officer pulled into a tangled case involving a headless body, missing gold, and a vanished person—threatening to upend the town's peace.
Premieres September 26; explore prejudice, personal struggle
Premiering September 26, 2025, Janaawar digs into themes like prejudice and personal struggle as secrets surface.
Directed by Shachindra Vats and produced by Aarambh Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., it also features Bhagwan Tiwari, Atul Kale, and Vaibhav Yashvir.
Arora describes his character as someone wrestling with duty and identity—so if you're into intense mysteries with real emotional stakes, this one's worth checking out.