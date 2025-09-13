'Janaawar' teaser: Bhuvan Arora wrestles with duty, identity

Premieres September 26; explore prejudice, personal struggle

Premiering September 26, 2025, Janaawar digs into themes like prejudice and personal struggle as secrets surface.

Directed by Shachindra Vats and produced by Aarambh Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., it also features Bhagwan Tiwari, Atul Kale, and Vaibhav Yashvir.

Arora describes his character as someone wrestling with duty and identity—so if you're into intense mysteries with real emotional stakes, this one's worth checking out.