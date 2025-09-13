He champions women, outsiders: Tamannaah says KJo isn't 'validated enough'

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has praised filmmaker Karan Johar , saying he "champions people who're from the industry and those who aren't. He is extremely warm and welcoming." Speaking to News18 Showsha, she said Johar also understands the "importance of making films with very strong female characters." The actor's comments come amid ongoing debates about nepotism in Bollywood .

Female representation 'He has in-depth understanding of women' Bhatia said Johar has been consistently understanding women "for many, many years now." She added, "Maybe Karan has an in-depth understanding of women, but he isn't validated enough for that." "Many a time he has and continues to be the face of great causes while he enjoys being in this setup of glamor and is his fun self." "He has always championed women for who they really are."

Upcoming project About 'Do You Wanna Partner' Bhatia and Johar recently worked together on the series Do You Wanna Partner. The show also stars Diana Penty, Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha. It is written by Nandini Gupta, Aarsh Vora and Mithun Gangopadhyay. The series premiered on Prime Video on September 12.