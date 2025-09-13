He champions women, outsiders: Tamannaah says KJo isn't 'validated enough'
What's the story
Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has praised filmmaker Karan Johar, saying he "champions people who're from the industry and those who aren't. He is extremely warm and welcoming." Speaking to News18 Showsha, she said Johar also understands the "importance of making films with very strong female characters." The actor's comments come amid ongoing debates about nepotism in Bollywood.
Female representation
'He has in-depth understanding of women'
Bhatia said Johar has been consistently understanding women "for many, many years now." She added, "Maybe Karan has an in-depth understanding of women, but he isn't validated enough for that." "Many a time he has and continues to be the face of great causes while he enjoys being in this setup of glamor and is his fun self." "He has always championed women for who they really are."
Upcoming project
About 'Do You Wanna Partner'
Bhatia and Johar recently worked together on the series Do You Wanna Partner. The show also stars Diana Penty, Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha. It is written by Nandini Gupta, Aarsh Vora and Mithun Gangopadhyay. The series premiered on Prime Video on September 12.
Criticism response
Johar's response to nepotism criticism
Johar has often been criticized for promoting nepotism in Bollywood. On Koffee With Karan 5, actor Kangana Ranaut called him "the flag-bearer of nepotism." Meanwhile, recently, he lashed out at an Instagram user who called him a "nanny for nepo kids." He responded, "Ghar baithe baithe negativity mat paal! Do bachon ka kaam dekh !! Aur khud kuch kaam kar (Shut up! Don't breed negativity sitting at home! Watch the work of the two kids! And do some work yourself)!!!!"