Judge rules Taylor Swift won't testify in Baldoni-Lively case

In a recent ruling, a judge has denied Justin Baldoni's request to depose Taylor Swift in the ongoing legal battle between Baldoni and Blake Lively . The decision was made by Judge Lewis Liman, who stated that the request for an extension to depose Swift was made too late, according to CNN. "Discovery has been ongoing in this case for approximately six months," wrote Judge Liman. Notably, Swift's My Tears Ricochet was used in Baldoni-Lively's It Ends With Us.

Deposition What does the legal term mean? Per Legal Information Institute, "A deposition is a witness's sworn out-of-court testimony. It is used to gather information as part of the discovery process and, in limited circumstances, may be used at trial." "Usually, the only people present at a deposition are the deponent, attorneys for all interested parties, and a person qualified to administer oaths." "Lawyers may not coach their clients' testimony, and the lawyers' ability to object to deposition questions is usually limited."

Legal proceedings 'Failed to demonstrate appropriate diligence': Judge The judge further added that Baldoni's legal team failed to provide any evidence that they had served a renewed subpoena on Swift. "Having failed to demonstrate appropriate diligence, the requested extension is denied," he wrote. The ruling follows Baldoni's attorneys' claim in court that Swift had agreed to a deposition in the ongoing civil case between Lively and Baldoni. However, Swift's attorneys disputed this claim.

Disagreement Swift's attorneys denied she agreed to deposition Swift's lawyers denied that she had agreed to a deposition, saying she would only testify if ordered by the court. "Since the inception of this matter, we have consistently maintained that my client has no material role in this action," Swift's attorney had said. Despite this, Swift's legal aid had said that if needed, Swift could comply after October 20.

Counterclaim Lively's attorneys accused Baldoni of seeking media attention Meanwhile, in a separate court document, Lively's attorneys accused Baldoni's legal team of trying to gain media attention by involving Swift in the case. They claimed, "The Wayfarer Defendants have repeatedly sought to bring Ms. Swift into this litigation to fuel their relentless media strategy." The filing from Lively's legal team noted that Baldoni's team did not appear to have contacted Swift's counsel about a deposition date or location until earlier this week.