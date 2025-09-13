'M3GAN 2.0' heads to streaming--where to watch it
M3GAN 2.0, the sequel to 2022's viral horror hit, is set to land on Peacock on September 26 after a lukewarm run in theaters this summer.
This time, the AI doll M3GAN faces off with a new rival robot named AMELIA.
Despite earning $39 million (on a $25 million budget), it didn't match the box office success of the original.
More about the film and its streaming details
You can watch both the standard and an unrated version of M3GAN 2.0 on Peacock—the unrated cut adds 30 minutes of extra footage not shown in theaters.
Reviews are mixed: critics gave it a 58% on Rotten Tomatoes (way down from the first film's 93%), but audience scores actually went up to 81%.
Blumhouse is hoping more viewers will discover it online, and while there's no third movie planned yet, a spinoff called SOULM8TE drops January 9, 2026.