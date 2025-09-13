'Karuppu' is aiming for summer 2026 release

Suriya's 'Karuppu' to release in summer 2026? What we know

By Isha Sharma 01:22 pm Sep 13, 202501:22 pm

What's the story

Tamil superstar Suriya's upcoming film Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji, is eyeing a summer 2026 release, per 123Telugu. The news comes after the film was initially speculated to be released during the festive seasons of Diwali and Pongal. However, these slots have been filled with other major releases. Dhruv Vikram's Bison and Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude and LIK will premiere on Diwali, while Vijay's Jana Nayagan and Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Parasakthi will release on Pongal.