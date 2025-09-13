Suriya's 'Karuppu' to release in summer 2026? What we know
Tamil superstar Suriya's upcoming film Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji, is eyeing a summer 2026 release, per 123Telugu. The news comes after the film was initially speculated to be released during the festive seasons of Diwali and Pongal. However, these slots have been filled with other major releases. Dhruv Vikram's Bison and Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude and LIK will premiere on Diwali, while Vijay's Jana Nayagan and Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Parasakthi will release on Pongal.
Karuppu is a significant project for Suriya as it marks his first collaboration with Balaji, who has previously directed films like Mookuthi Amman and Veetla Vishesham. The film also stars Trisha in the lead role and features an ensemble cast including Yogi Babu, Indrans, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maaya Ravi, and Supreeth Reddy. An official confirmation regarding the new release date is awaited.
The film is produced by S.R. Prabhu and S.R. Prakash Babu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. The technical team includes cinematographer GK Vishnu, action choreographer Vikram Mor, and editor R Kalavanan. Music for the film is composed by Sai Abhyankkar, who replaced AR Rahman in the project.