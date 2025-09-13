Next Article
Gorillaz announce new album 'The Mountain,' share lead single
Gorillaz just announced their ninth album, "The Mountain," dropping March 20, 2026.
It's their first release with new label KONG and was recorded everywhere from Mumbai and Varanasi to London and LA.
Album packed with collaborations, including Indian icons
This album is packed with collaborations—Indian icons like Asha Bhosle and Anoushka Shankar join global stars such as Johnny Marr and Mos Def.
Expect a mix of five languages (including Hindi, Spanish, and Yoruba) for a truly cross-cultural vibe.
The lead single "The Happy Director" has been unveiled, and if you're in the UK or Ireland next spring, Gorillaz will be touring in late March and early April 2026, with a final headline show in June 2026.