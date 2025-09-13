Gorillaz announce new album 'The Mountain,' share lead single

Album packed with collaborations, including Indian icons

This album is packed with collaborations—Indian icons like Asha Bhosle and Anoushka Shankar join global stars such as Johnny Marr and Mos Def.

Expect a mix of five languages (including Hindi, Spanish, and Yoruba) for a truly cross-cultural vibe.

The lead single "The Happy Director" has been unveiled, and if you're in the UK or Ireland next spring, Gorillaz will be touring in late March and early April 2026, with a final headline show in June 2026.