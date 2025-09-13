Farah reveals 'Dilwale's 'Gerua' cost ₹7cr to shoot in Iceland

During her vlog, Khan spoke about the challenges of shooting Gerua in Iceland's freezing climate. She recalled how even simple movements became difficult for the actors. "We shot only 2 people; the budget was ₹7 crore." "Kitna mehnga hai Iceland!" she joked, as Grover and his wife agreed with their own experiences of the country's high costs.

Film performance

Meanwhile, 'Dilwale' received mixed reviews

Despite the success of Gerua, Dilwale received mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office. It was a highly anticipated flick, since it reunited Khan and Kajol on the big screen, but it was criticized for its incoherent and predictable screenplay. As per Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹148 crore in India on a budget of ₹165 crore.