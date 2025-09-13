Farah reveals 'Dilwale's 'Gerua' cost ₹7cr to shoot in Iceland
What's the story
Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan recently discussed the iconic Bollywood song Gerua from Dilwale and revealed that shooting the song in Iceland cost a whopping ₹7 crore. The revelation was made during her recent vlog, where she visited entrepreneur Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri. Eventually, the song became a highlight of Dilwale, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.
Vlog details
Khan joked about the song's high cost
During her vlog, Khan spoke about the challenges of shooting Gerua in Iceland's freezing climate. She recalled how even simple movements became difficult for the actors. "We shot only 2 people; the budget was ₹7 crore." "Kitna mehnga hai Iceland!" she joked, as Grover and his wife agreed with their own experiences of the country's high costs.
Film performance
Meanwhile, 'Dilwale' received mixed reviews
Despite the success of Gerua, Dilwale received mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office. It was a highly anticipated flick, since it reunited Khan and Kajol on the big screen, but it was criticized for its incoherent and predictable screenplay. As per Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹148 crore in India on a budget of ₹165 crore.