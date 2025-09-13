Box office collection: Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Bengal Files' struggles
Vivek Agnihotri's latest film, "The Bengal Files," dives into the 1946 'Direct Action Day' riots in undivided Bengal.
Despite a cast featuring Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumar, the movie has found it tough to connect with audiences since its release this September.
Looking at film in numbers
After opening, the film managed only ₹11.8 crore net across eight days.
By its second week, screenings dropped sharply (just 65 shows in Mumbai and 61 in Delhi NCR), and Hindi occupancy rates hovered around 26%, though cities like Chennai saw higher turnout.
Reasons behind film's struggle
Even with its historical theme and big names, "The Bengal Files" hasn't made much impact at theaters—likely due to stiff competition and possibly limited buzz among moviegoers this time around.