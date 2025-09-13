'BB 19': Farah schools Kunickaa for being a 'control freak'
The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 will see choreographer-director Farah Khan stepping in for Salman Khan. In a recent promo, she was seen confronting contestant Kunickaa Sadanand over her behavior and comments on fellow contestant Tanya Mittal's upbringing. "You directly question people's upbringing, and that is very wrong," Khan said to Sadanand.
Khan further slammed Sadanand, saying, "Kunickaa ji, the way you behaved in the house, removing food from someone's plate and putting it back, came as a shocker to us." Regarding the comments on Mittal's upbringing, Khan stated, "None of us, including you, have the right to comment on that." "You behave as if you can never be wrong... And you are becoming a control freak."
Sadanand's comments on Mittal's upbringing sparked outrage
The tension between Sadanand and Mittal escalated this past week when the former criticized the latter's upbringing, saying her mother didn't teach her "basic manners." This comment sparked outrage online, with many calling it insensitive and uncalled for. Former Bigg Boss contestant Sara Arfeen Khan also slammed Sadanand for her behavior, saying she was "a little irritating this week."
Khan also schooled Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama
Apart from Sadanand, Khan also slammed Baseer Ali for calling his fellow contestants "shi* contestants" and asked him who he wants to see on the show. She schooled Nehal Chudasama, telling her, "Whatever you're doing on the show is taking feminism back by a 100 years." The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, on Saturday and Sunday, will also feature actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi promoting their upcoming film Jolly LLB 3.