'BB 19': Farah schools Kunickaa for being a 'control freak'

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 will see choreographer-director Farah Khan stepping in for Salman Khan . In a recent promo, she was seen confronting contestant Kunickaa Sadanand over her behavior and comments on fellow contestant Tanya Mittal's upbringing. "You directly question people's upbringing, and that is very wrong," Khan said to Sadanand.

Confrontation Khan's scathing remarks on Sadanand Khan further slammed Sadanand, saying, "Kunickaa ji, the way you behaved in the house, removing food from someone's plate and putting it back, came as a shocker to us." Regarding the comments on Mittal's upbringing, Khan stated, "None of us, including you, have the right to comment on that." "You behave as if you can never be wrong... And you are becoming a control freak."

Controversy Sadanand's comments on Mittal's upbringing sparked outrage The tension between Sadanand and Mittal escalated this past week when the former criticized the latter's upbringing, saying her mother didn't teach her "basic manners." This comment sparked outrage online, with many calling it insensitive and uncalled for. Former Bigg Boss contestant Sara Arfeen Khan also slammed Sadanand for her behavior, saying she was "a little irritating this week."