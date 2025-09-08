Salman's 'Ek Tha Tiger' makes it to international spy museum 

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif 's 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger has achieved a rare feat by becoming the only Hindi film to be featured at the International Spy Museum in Washington DC , USA. The museum has a special section dedicated to iconic spy films and series, with around 25 international titles honored. Kabir Khan , who directed the Yash Raj Films action entertainer, expressed his surprise and delight at this recognition.

Global recognition Other notable films featured in this section Apart from Ek Tha Tiger, other notable titles featured in this section include Casino Royale, Mission Impossible, Spy Game, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, OSS 117, The Imitation Game, and Mr & Mrs Smith. Khan was informed about this honor by people who visited the museum and saw the poster of Ek Tha Tiger. He told Bollywood Hungama that he found it amusing and was thrilled to see Khan and Kaif's faces on that wall.

Film's legacy 'Ek Tha Tiger' continues to receive love, says Khan Khan also spoke about the continued popularity of Ek Tha Tiger. He said, "Some films take a life of their own as the years pass. Ek Tha Tiger is one such film that has grown in popularity." "Being the first film of the universe gives it a certain exalted position. To date, I receive numerous messages about it, and they appreciate what we did at that point in time."

Director's perspective On action sequences of 'Ek Tha Tiger' Khan also shared his thoughts on the film's action sequences, which were not heavily reliant on VFX. He said, "Those were the days when we were not relying so much on VFX for action. I feel that as a filmmaker and an audience, there's a difference when you attempt raw, real and gritty action." "Too much dependence on VFX doesn't connect."