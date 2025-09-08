'Baaghi 4' actor Tiger Shroff thanks fans in unique way
Tiger Shroff is riding high after "Baaghi 4" hit theaters on September 5 and quickly became a crowd favorite.
Directed by A Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film features Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu alongside Shroff.
Packed with intense action scenes, it's clearly struck a chord with moviegoers.
Shroff celebrated his film's success in style
To thank his fans for their support, Shroff showed up at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy theater, where he tossed his T-shirt into an excited crowd and shared the moment on Instagram.
He wrote warmly, "Dil se dhanyavad, but I miss my shirt #baaghi4 in cinemas now."
More about 'Baaghi 4'
"Baaghi 4" follows Ronny (Shroff), a naval officer dealing with wild hallucinations while getting tangled up with a crime syndicate led by Chacko (Dutt).
With familiar faces like Shreyas Talpade also in the cast, the film pulled in ₹37.14 crore in just three days—definitely making its mark at the box office.