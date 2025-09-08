Anuprna Roy's Venice win, speech ignite debate: Here's why Entertainment Sep 08, 2025

At the 82nd Venice Film Festival (2024), Indian filmmaker Anuparna Roy made headlines as the first Indian to win Best Director in the Orizzonti section for her debut film, Songs of Forgotten Trees.

During her acceptance speech, she said, "Every child deserves peace, freedom and liberation, and Palestine is no exception," adding, "I might upset my country but it doesn't matter to me anymore."

Her words quickly sparked debate online—some called it political, others saw it as a bold humanitarian stand.