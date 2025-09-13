WhatsApp to let you add verified Instagram links to profile

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature in its latest iOS update, version 25.25.10.72, via the TestFlight beta program. The update brings the ability to add verified Instagram profile links to some beta testers' accounts. The move is aimed at enhancing user authenticity and credibility on the platform by confirming ownership of added Instagram links.

Verification process How it works The new feature lets users confirm that the Instagram link they add to their WhatsApp profile is genuine and owned by them. Once verified, the Instagram icon and handle show up on the profile, indicating authenticity. Unverified links, however, are still displayed with a generic link icon. This way, WhatsApp aims to provide a consistent experience across both iOS and Android platforms.

User access Verification process The verification process for Instagram links can be accessed through the Accounts Center. Users who already have an Instagram link can verify it via app settings, where they might find an option to confirm their existing link. Those who haven't added an Instagram link yet can do so directly during the verification process. This feature is especially useful for users wanting to show that their WhatsApp and Instagram accounts are managed by one person.

Visual indicator Benefits of verification The verified icon next to the Instagram handle serves as a clear visual indicator, helping people distinguish between authentic links and generic ones. This feature is particularly useful for users who want to ensure that their friends and contacts recognize their genuine accounts. It also prevents confusion and impersonation by confirming that the Instagram link displayed on a WhatsApp profile is truly owned by the person sharing it.