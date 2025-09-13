Next Article
NASA's Artemis II mission will study human health in deep space
NASA's Artemis II mission is about to send astronauts farther from Earth than anyone has gone in over 50 years.
But it's not just about the journey—they'll be helping with new health studies to figure out how humans can stay healthy on long trips to the Moon and Mars.
Research on deep-space challenges
The crew will take part in research covering things like radiation exposure, sleep, stress, and teamwork in space.
Special studies (ARCHeR and AVATAR) will look at how space affects sleep, thinking skills, and how bone marrow produces blood cells and how radiation affects this process.
They'll also track immune system changes and check nutrition, balance, and heart health—basically testing what our bodies need for future deep-space adventures.