Stability AI's new tool can generate royalty-free music

How does it work?

Stable Audio 2.5 can turn short audio clips into full tracks (thanks to its "inpainting" feature) and lets you shape the mood with simple text prompts.

Built-in safeguards keep things legal by blocking copyrighted material from sneaking in.

There's a free plan (10 tracks/month), plus Pro and Studio options for bigger needs—and brands can even fine-tune the model with their own sounds to really stand out.