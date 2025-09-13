Next Article
Stability AI's new tool can generate royalty-free music
Stability AI just rolled out Stable Audio 2.5—a tool that lets brands make their own original, full-length soundtracks in minutes.
No need for pricey studio sessions or messy licensing; everything is trained on licensed data, so the music's safe to use for any brand looking to build its unique vibe.
How does it work?
Stable Audio 2.5 can turn short audio clips into full tracks (thanks to its "inpainting" feature) and lets you shape the mood with simple text prompts.
Built-in safeguards keep things legal by blocking copyrighted material from sneaking in.
There's a free plan (10 tracks/month), plus Pro and Studio options for bigger needs—and brands can even fine-tune the model with their own sounds to really stand out.