Why Apple has delayed launch of iPhone Air in China

Apple has pushed back the launch of its new iPhone Air in mainland China , citing regulatory approval issues. The company's official website for the region did not allow customers to place orders for the new device when pre-orders opened on Friday. Instead, a message read: "Release information will be updated later. All models will be released after approval."

Launch details iPhone Air pre-orders started yesterday Apple had earlier announced that the new iPhone Air would be available for pre-order in China starting September 12, with general availability from September 19. This timeline was in line with the US, India, and other major markets. However, the launch process is much more complicated for the iPhone Air in China than elsewhere due to its reliance on eSIM technology instead of physical SIM cards.

Activation process iPhone Air relies on eSIM technology The iPhone Air relies on eSIM technology, which is not widely adopted in China as it is in the US. When Apple announced the device, it said that it would only be available through one Chinese carrier - China Unicom. Users would have to visit a physical store of the carrier to activate their eSIM and start using their new device.