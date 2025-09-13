Why Apple has delayed launch of iPhone Air in China
What's the story
Apple has pushed back the launch of its new iPhone Air in mainland China, citing regulatory approval issues. The company's official website for the region did not allow customers to place orders for the new device when pre-orders opened on Friday. Instead, a message read: "Release information will be updated later. All models will be released after approval."
Launch details
iPhone Air pre-orders started yesterday
Apple had earlier announced that the new iPhone Air would be available for pre-order in China starting September 12, with general availability from September 19. This timeline was in line with the US, India, and other major markets. However, the launch process is much more complicated for the iPhone Air in China than elsewhere due to its reliance on eSIM technology instead of physical SIM cards.
Activation process
iPhone Air relies on eSIM technology
The iPhone Air relies on eSIM technology, which is not widely adopted in China as it is in the US. When Apple announced the device, it said that it would only be available through one Chinese carrier - China Unicom. Users would have to visit a physical store of the carrier to activate their eSIM and start using their new device.
Future support
Other carriers will eventually support device
Apple's website also mentions that other carriers such as China Mobile Ltd. and China Telecom Corp. will eventually support the iPhone Air and eSIM technology. Unlike the iPhone Air, Apple's other new models - the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max - were launched as planned in China with physical SIM cards locally available.