Bigfoot, Orca, and more emojis confirmed: How they're chosen

The Unicode Consortium, the organization responsible for standardizing digital language , has announced its latest emoji update. The new collection includes a range of fun and practical symbols such as Bigfoot, an orca whale, a treasure chest, a trombone, an apple core, and more. There is also a bulging-eyes face emoji representing surprise or shock in conversations.

Communication boost Fight cloud, landslide among other new additions The new emoji update also features a fight cloud, landslide, and a gender-neutral ballet dancer. These additions are aimed at expanding the range of expression for users in their daily conversations as well as unusual scenarios. The update will be especially useful for bridging communication gaps between users on different devices.

Diversity inclusion Multiple-skin tone options for emojis with multiple people Along with the new emojis, the Unicode Consortium is also introducing updates to allow multiple-skin tone options for emojis with more than one person. This includes popular ones like "people with bunny ears dancing" and wrestling emojis. The move is aimed at promoting diversity and inclusion in digital communication by giving users more choices to represent themselves and others accurately.

Process How are new emojis selected? The Unicode Consortium oversees the process of selecting new emojis. Proposals are submitted from across the globe. Anyone can suggest a symbol, provided they present its meaning, expected usage, and compatibility. Each submission is reviewed for distinctiveness, relevance, and whether it fills a gap in current emoji offerings. Once approved, new emojis are added to the Unicode Standard.