India • Jul 04, 2025
Delhi gangster marries on 5-hour parole
Amit, known as Dabang and a key figure in the late Tillu Tajpuriya's gang, was given five hours out of jail on Friday to attend his own wedding in Narela's Tajpur village.
After Tillu was killed by rivals inside Tihar Jail in 2023, Amit reportedly took over the gang.
He faces several serious charges under organized crime laws.
TL;DR
Police escort gangster to wedding, keep watch
With ongoing gang rivalries in Delhi and Haryana, police weren't taking any chances—they escorted Amit straight to the venue and kept a close watch throughout.
Multiple teams were deployed to prevent trouble, since events like this have led to violence before.
This isn't the first time such paroles have happened; heavy security has been used at other high-profile gangster family events too.