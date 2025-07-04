Wild animal attacks claim 21 lives in Maharashtra
Between January and April, Maharashtra saw 21 people lose their lives to wild animal attacks.
The same period also claimed 22 tigers and 40 leopards—many from accidents, electrocution, or even poaching.
These numbers highlight how tough it is getting to keep both humans and wildlife safe as their worlds collide.
Tigers and leopards faced various issues
Most tiger deaths were natural, but some were caused by power lines or accidents.
Leopards faced a mix of accidents, poaching, and unknown causes. Plus, dozens of other wild animals died too.
To tackle this, the state has set up special protection teams, tech-based monitoring, a forest crime helpline, and offers compensation for those affected—showing they're trying to find a balance.
More than just numbers
It's not just about numbers—it's about finding ways for people and wild animals to share space without tragedy on either side.
If you care about wildlife or just want safer communities, this is a story worth following.