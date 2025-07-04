Wild animal attacks claim 21 lives in Maharashtra

TL;DR

Tigers and leopards faced various issues

Most tiger deaths were natural, but some were caused by power lines or accidents.

Leopards faced a mix of accidents, poaching, and unknown causes. Plus, dozens of other wild animals died too.

To tackle this, the state has set up special protection teams, tech-based monitoring, a forest crime helpline, and offers compensation for those affected—showing they're trying to find a balance.

More than just numbers

It's not just about numbers—it's about finding ways for people and wild animals to share space without tragedy on either side.

If you care about wildlife or just want safer communities, this is a story worth following.