India • Jul 04, 2025
Wife killed in scooter accident, husband survives
A tragic accident on Old Madras Road took the life of 61-year-old Menaka on Friday morning.
She was riding pillion with her husband, Mahadevaiah, when a speeding private bus collided with their scooter near Benniganahalli Railway Bridge.
The couple was on their way to Indiranagar from A. Narayanapura.
TL;DR
Police have filed a case against the bus driver
The impact threw both off the scooter—Mahadevaiah suffered only minor injuries, but Menaka sadly died at the scene from head injuries.
Police have filed a case against the bus driver for rash and negligent driving and are gathering evidence and witness statements as part of their ongoing investigation.