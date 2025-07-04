Next Article

India • Jul 04, 2025 Wife killed in scooter accident, husband survives

A tragic accident on Old Madras Road took the life of 61-year-old Menaka on Friday morning.

She was riding pillion with her husband, Mahadevaiah, when a speeding private bus collided with their scooter near Benniganahalli Railway Bridge.

The couple was on their way to Indiranagar from A. Narayanapura.