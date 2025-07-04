A glimpse into President Droupadi Murmu's daily routine

TL;DR

Focus on presidential duties

After her peaceful start, Murmu focuses on presidential duties.

Since 2022, she's launched health drives like 'Pradhanmantri TB Mukht Bharat,' kicked off cultural events such as Mysuru Dasara, and visited states like Odisha and several in the northeast to connect with people and support development projects.

Spiritual traditions

Murmu also makes time for spiritual traditions.

In 2025, she took part in the Maha Kumbh at Triveni Sangam—taking holy dips and performing Puja—which reflects how she stays grounded in culture even as President.