A glimpse into President Droupadi Murmu's daily routine
Droupadi Murmu, India's first tribal woman President, keeps a disciplined routine—starting her mornings with two hours of meditation and a long walk in the lush Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
This helps her get ready for a busy day of official work from her study near the North Court.
Focus on presidential duties
After her peaceful start, Murmu focuses on presidential duties.
Since 2022, she's launched health drives like 'Pradhanmantri TB Mukht Bharat,' kicked off cultural events such as Mysuru Dasara, and visited states like Odisha and several in the northeast to connect with people and support development projects.
Spiritual traditions
Murmu also makes time for spiritual traditions.
In 2025, she took part in the Maha Kumbh at Triveni Sangam—taking holy dips and performing Puja—which reflects how she stays grounded in culture even as President.