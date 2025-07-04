Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
South Calcutta Law College reopens after gang rape incident
South Calcutta Law College will reopen on July 7, following a week-long closure after an alleged gang rape on campus.
The break allowed police to investigate, and now classes are set to resume.
Entry will be limited from 8am to 2pm and only those with valid ID cards or official business can come in.
TL;DR
New academic schedule for students
The college has rolled out a new academic schedule—first-semester BALLB students can fill exam forms on reopening day, while others have set dates for project submissions.
Over 200 students are gearing up for their semester exams.
Meanwhile, the court has extended custody of the accused until July 8 as investigations continue.