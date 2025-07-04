Loco pilots' flash strike halts express train
On Thursday night, Southern Railway loco pilots staged a sudden strike that left the Coimbatore-Nagercoil Express stuck at Madurai for over 30 minutes.
The protest erupted after two goods train pilots were suspended for refusing to work beyond their nine-hour shift—a rule meant to protect worker rights and safety.
Pilots say these limits are often ignored by railway authorities.
Strike ends after officials agree to lift suspensions
Union leaders and several pilots coordinated by calling in sick and gathering at the crew office, pushing back against long hours they believe put both workers and passengers at risk.
The strike ended only when officials agreed to lift the suspensions.
Local leaders are now echoing calls for fairer hours and better working conditions, highlighting how crucial it is to balance safety with staff well-being on the railways.