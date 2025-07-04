MEA rebukes Al Jazeera's Jammu and Kashmir description
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) publicly criticized Al Jazeera English for calling Jammu and Kashmir "Indian-administered Kashmir."
The MEA Factcheck account on X called this a "Disinformation alert!" and firmly restated that Jammu and Kashmir is an "inalienable and integral part of India."
The post quickly sparked debate online, with many people urging action against the news outlet.
Why Kashmir terminology matters to India
How Kashmir is described in international media is a big deal for India.
The government sees terms like "Indian-administered" as misleading and says they challenge India's sovereignty.
This isn't the first time—India has also pushed back against similar language from outlets like BBC and The New York Times, showing just how sensitive this issue remains in global conversations.