Court upholds father's responsibility for child maintenance

TL;DR

How the case played out

The mother—an engineering grad earning ₹20,000 a month—has been raising the kids alone since 2020.

The court pointed out that one child has a heart condition and needs ongoing care.

It said the dad's duty to support his children stands strong, no matter how much the mom earns or manages on her own.

Ruling's significance

This ruling puts kids' needs first and sets things straight about child support in India: fathers can't dodge their duties just because moms have jobs.

It's an important reminder that children's welfare comes before anything else when families split up.