Manipur aims for December closure of relief camps

TL;DR

Displaced families drop from 62,000 to 57,000

The number of displaced people has dropped from 62,000 to 57,000. Families whose homes were destroyed will get ₹3.03 lakh each to rebuild, and those with neglected houses will also receive support.

After December, about 8,000-10,000 people still without homes will move into new prefabricated houses.

The government is boosting security in farming areas and urging everyone to stay calm as communities work toward normalcy together.