Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
Manipur aims for December closure of relief camps
Manipur is working to shut down all relief camps by the end of this year, after months of unrest that forced thousands from their homes.
Chief Secretary P.K. Singh says a three-phase plan—made with help from the Ministry of Home Affairs—is helping people return and rebuild after the Meitei-Kuki-Zo conflict.
TL;DR
Displaced families drop from 62,000 to 57,000
The number of displaced people has dropped from 62,000 to 57,000. Families whose homes were destroyed will get ₹3.03 lakh each to rebuild, and those with neglected houses will also receive support.
After December, about 8,000-10,000 people still without homes will move into new prefabricated houses.
The government is boosting security in farming areas and urging everyone to stay calm as communities work toward normalcy together.