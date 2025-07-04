Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
Habeas corpus petitions filed over alleged detention of Bengal migrants
Nearly 100 migrant workers from West Bengal were picked up in Odisha and accused of being illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, even though many had valid ID.
TMC MP Samirul Islam has now moved the Calcutta High Court to challenge their detention, saying they were held without proper legal process.
TL;DR
Bengal's Chief Secretary urges Odisha to 'stop' harassment
This has sparked tension between West Bengal and Odisha, with Bengal's Chief Secretary urging Odisha to stop "harassing" Bengali-speaking workers just because of their language.
The case highlights ongoing issues around discrimination faced by internal migrants in India, and raises questions about the rights of citizens working outside their home states.