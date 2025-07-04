Next Article

India • Jul 04, 2025 EC begins process to deregister 10 political parties

The Election Commission of India is moving to deregister 10 political parties in Bengaluru, including Ambedkar Janata Party and Karnataka Praja Vikas Party.

None of these parties have contested elections since 2019, and their offices can't be found.

The Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer has sent them notices asking why they should stay registered.