India • Jul 04, 2025
EC begins process to deregister 10 political parties
The Election Commission of India is moving to deregister 10 political parties in Bengaluru, including Ambedkar Janata Party and Karnataka Praja Vikas Party.
None of these parties have contested elections since 2019, and their offices can't be found.
The Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer has sent them notices asking why they should stay registered.
TL;DR
Why it is important to remove inactive parties
Removing inactive parties helps keep elections fair by making sure only active, transparent groups get benefits like tax breaks and election symbols.
This cleanup is part of a bigger effort to make the electoral system more trustworthy and prevent misuse by groups that aren't really participating anymore.