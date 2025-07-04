Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
Pune rape case takes unexpected turn
A surprising update in the Pune rape case—turns out, the woman who accused a man of pretending to be a delivery agent actually knew him for nearly a year.
This new info has raised doubts about her original story and could change how the investigation moves forward.
The accused is still in police custody.
TL;DR
Investigators are now digging into call records, CCTV footage
Pune's Police Commissioner shared that the woman later admitted she let the man into her flat willingly and even wrote a threatening message on her own phone.
Investigators are now digging into call records and CCTV footage, as they were in contact for almost a year.
The police are sorting through these details to figure out what really happened.