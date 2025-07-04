PM Modi highlights India-Trinidad and Tobago relations

TL;DR

Modi received in Indian attire

Modi was greeted with a ceremonial welcome at Port of Spain's airport by PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her team in Indian attire.

He also received Trinidad and Tobago's highest civilian award—the Order of Trinidad and Tobago.

Modi quotes poet Thiruvalluvar

Modi highlighted nearly 200 years of history between India and Trinidad thanks to a vibrant Indian diaspora.

He quoted poet Thiruvalluvar to celebrate this deep cultural connection, even mentioning President Christine Kangaloo's Tamil heritage.