PM Modi highlights India-Trinidad and Tobago relations
PM Narendra Modi just made the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Trinidad and Tobago since 1999, calling the two countries' bond "the thrill of cricket and the spice of pepper."
His trip focused on boosting trade in areas like renewable energy, pharma, IT, and skill-building.
Modi received in Indian attire
Modi was greeted with a ceremonial welcome at Port of Spain's airport by PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her team in Indian attire.
He also received Trinidad and Tobago's highest civilian award—the Order of Trinidad and Tobago.
Modi quotes poet Thiruvalluvar
Modi highlighted nearly 200 years of history between India and Trinidad thanks to a vibrant Indian diaspora.
He quoted poet Thiruvalluvar to celebrate this deep cultural connection, even mentioning President Christine Kangaloo's Tamil heritage.