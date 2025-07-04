Woman detained for husband's alleged murder
In Bengaluru's Sadduguntepalya, 32-year-old Shruthi was arrested for allegedly killing her husband Bhaskar, 42, and trying to pass it off as a natural death.
She initially told police that Bhaskar, who often drank heavily, came home drunk and died in his sleep.
But the truth came out when a post-mortem revealed he'd actually died from a head injury caused by a blunt object.
Suspect claims she acted in self-defense
After the autopsy contradicted her story, police questioned Shruthi further.
She then admitted she hit Bhaskar with a wooden kitchen stick during an argument on June 26, claiming she acted in self-defense after he became violent—something she said happened regularly.
Shruthi has now been charged with murder as police continue their investigation and gather more evidence.