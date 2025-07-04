Next Article

India • Jul 04, 2025 Woman detained for husband's alleged murder

In Bengaluru's Sadduguntepalya, 32-year-old Shruthi was arrested for allegedly killing her husband Bhaskar, 42, and trying to pass it off as a natural death.

She initially told police that Bhaskar, who often drank heavily, came home drunk and died in his sleep.

But the truth came out when a post-mortem revealed he'd actually died from a head injury caused by a blunt object.