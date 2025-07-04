Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
PM Modi's historic visit to Argentina includes Boca Stadium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making a rare stop in Argentina—the first time an Indian PM has visited since Indira Gandhi back in 1966.
This trip is part of his wider tour that also takes him to Ghana and Trinidad and Tobago, and it's all about giving India-Argentina relations a much-needed boost.
TL;DR
Economic ties and cultural connections
Modi's visit isn't just about politics; it's focused on deepening economic ties (India is now Argentina's fourth-largest trading partner, with $6.4 billion in trade last year) and building cultural bridges.
He'll pay tribute to Argentine hero General San Martin and even check out the iconic Boca Stadium—showing how sports can bring people together across continents.