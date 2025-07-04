Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
Odisha introduces 'Digital hundi' for temple donations
Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi just rolled out 'Digital Hundi'—a new way for devotees to donate online to the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri.
Now, you can support the temple from anywhere, right from your phone or laptop, without dealing with old payment hassles.
TL;DR
Donating is now quick and hassle-free
Majhi shared that this upgrade isn't just about more money—it's about making it simple and secure for people all over the world to give.
With QR codes on the temple website and around Puri (even at ATMs), donating is now quick and hassle-free.
The temple has already received over ₹113 crore in donations in the last three years, showing just how much people care.