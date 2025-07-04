Assam, Meghalaya resolve border dispute with MoU
Assam and Meghalaya have just agreed to settle six out of their 12 long-running border disputes, which have been around since Meghalaya became a state in 1972.
The deal splits about 36.79 sq km almost equally between them, with Assam receiving 18.46 sq km and Meghalaya receiving 18.33 sq km, ensuring both states get a fair share.
How will clear borders help people?
Clear borders mean less confusion for people living nearby and smoother governance—no more guessing which state you're in.
By installing boundary pillars, both governments hope to reduce tensions and make life easier for locals.
Plus, scientific mapping is being used to keep things fair as talks continue on the remaining disputed areas.
This step is a big move toward peace and better cooperation in the Northeast.