Afghanistan claim their fourth T20I win over Pakistan: Key stats

A spirited Afghanistan beat Pakistan in Match 4 of the UAE T20I Tri-Series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Afghans finally snapped Pakistan's unbeaten run after defending 169. Afghanistan spinners were once again in action, this time choking Pakistan. Earlier, a 113-run stand between Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran powered Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Faheem Ashraf took four of the five wickets in the first innings.

Partnership Century stand bolsters Afghanistan after shaky start Electing to bat first, Afghanistan lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the second over. Like the UAE game, Atal and Zadran steadied the ship with a century stand. They added 113 runs, taking the Afghans past 120. Both Atal (3 fours and 3 sixes) and Zadran (8 fours and 1 six) played 45 balls, scoring 64 and 65 runs, respectively.

Information Record second-wicket stand for Afghanistan As per Cricbuzz, Atal and Zadran registered the second-highest second-wicket stand for Afghanistan in T20Is, behind 137 runs between Ibrahim and Gurbaz against the UAE in 2023 (Sharjah).

Comeback Ashraf helps Pakistan bounce back The century stand was finally snapped by Ashraf in the 16th over, when he had Atal caught at long-on. Ashraf struck again in his next over, dismissing Azmatullah Omarzai (4) and Zadran. He then dismissed Mohammad Nabi (6) in the final over. Pakistan, therefore, made a comeback after reducing Afghanistan from 123/1 to 161/5. The Afghans eventually reached 169/5 in 20 overs.

Figures Career-best bowling figures in T20Is Faheem Ashraf recorded his career-best bowling figures in T20I cricket. The all-rounder, who made his T20I debut in 2017, has raced to 46 wickets from 60 matches at an average of 26.32. His tally includes an economy rate of 7.75. As per ESPNcricinfo, the Pakistan seamer registered his maiden four-wicket haul in T20I cricket. Overall, he owns 230 wickets in T20 cricket.