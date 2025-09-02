Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf records his career-best T20I figures: Key stats

Match details

Faheem breaks crucial partnership

Afghanistan started their innings on a shaky note, with Saim Ayub sending their explosive opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (8) back in the second over. However, Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal steadied the ship with a massive second-wicket partnership of 113 runs. The stand was finally snapped by Ashraf in the 16th over, when he had Atal caught at long-on. Ashraf struck again in his next over, dismissing Azmatullah Omarzai and Zadran. He then dismissed Mohammad Nabi (6) in the final over.