Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf records his career-best T20I figures: Key stats
What's the story
Despite conceding a 100-plus stand, Pakistan managed to restrict Afghanistan to 169/5 in the 2025 UAE T20I Tri-Series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Men in Green were bolstered by all-rounder Faheem Ashraf's four-wicket haul. The right-arm seamer achieved his career-best bowling figures of 4/27, helping Pakistan gain an upper hand in the contest. Here are the key stats.
Match details
Faheem breaks crucial partnership
Afghanistan started their innings on a shaky note, with Saim Ayub sending their explosive opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (8) back in the second over. However, Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal steadied the ship with a massive second-wicket partnership of 113 runs. The stand was finally snapped by Ashraf in the 16th over, when he had Atal caught at long-on. Ashraf struck again in his next over, dismissing Azmatullah Omarzai and Zadran. He then dismissed Mohammad Nabi (6) in the final over.
Figures
Career-best T20I figures for Ashraf
As mentioned, Ashraf recorded his career-best bowling figures in T20I cricket. The all-rounder, who made his T20I debut in 2017, has raced to 46 wickets from 60 matches at an average of 26.32. His tally includes an economy rate of 7.75. As per ESPNcricinfo, the Pakistan seamer registered his maiden four-wicket haul in T20I cricket. Overall, he owns 230 wickets in T20 cricket.