US Open 2025: Jessica Pegula reaches her second Major semi-final
What's the story
Fourth seed Jessica Pegula reached the 2025 US Open semi-final after beating Barbora Krejcikova. Pegula claimed a 6-3, 6-3 win in the women's singles quarter-final in over an hour at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Notably, the American star made it to only her second semi-final at Grand Slams. She was the US Open runner-up last year. Here are the key stats.
Match stats
A look at match stats
Pegula won a total of 69 points and 17 winners throughout the match. She served a solitary ace compared to Krejcikova's three. The former had a win percentage of 71 and 46 in the first and second serves, respectively. She converted five of her nine break points. Notably, Krejcikova had more unforced errors (24) than Pegula (20). The former registered seven double-faults.
Grand Slams
Second Major semi-final
As mentioned, Pegula reached her second Grand Slam women's singles semi-final. She lost the 2024 US Open final to Aryna Sabalenka. Before that, she had lost four Major quarter-finals. Pegula, who made her main draw debut in 2015, now has a 23-8 win-loss record at the US Open. The American is 57-26 at Grand Slams (women's singles).
Feats
Pegula attains these feats
As per Opta, Jessica Pegula is the third American to reach successive women's singles semi-finals at the US Open after turning 30, joining Chris Evert and Serena Williams. She also became the fifth American player to win 100 WTA matches on American soil in the last 20 years. Serena, Venus Williams, Sloane Stephens, and Madison Keys are the only other players with this feat.