US Open 2025: Jessica Pegula reaches her second Major semi-final

Fourth seed Jessica Pegula reached the 2025 US Open semi-final after beating Barbora Krejcikova . Pegula claimed a 6-3, 6-3 win in the women's singles quarter-final in over an hour at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Notably, the American star made it to only her second semi-final at Grand Slams. She was the US Open runner-up last year. Here are the key stats.

Match stats A look at match stats Pegula won a total of 69 points and 17 winners throughout the match. She served a solitary ace compared to Krejcikova's three. The former had a win percentage of 71 and 46 in the first and second serves, respectively. She converted five of her nine break points. Notably, Krejcikova had more unforced errors (24) than Pegula (20). The former registered seven double-faults.

Grand Slams Second Major semi-final As mentioned, Pegula reached her second Grand Slam women's singles semi-final. She lost the 2024 US Open final to Aryna Sabalenka. Before that, she had lost four Major quarter-finals. Pegula, who made her main draw debut in 2015, now has a 23-8 win-loss record at the US Open. The American is 57-26 at Grand Slams (women's singles).