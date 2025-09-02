Mohammad Nabi becomes second Afghanistan player with 100 T20I wickets

As mentioned, Nabi is the second Afghan bowler to complete 100 wickets in T20I cricket. He unlocked the achievement in his 135th appearance. The star all-rounder is only behind Rashid Khan , the highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket. Notably, Nabi has an average of under 30 in T20Is, with 3 four-wicket hauls to his name. Naveen-ul-Haq follows Nabi with 67 scalps.

All-round record

Nabi gets this double

Nabi attained another feat, becoming only the second player with the double of 100 wickets and 2,000 runs in T20I cricket. With 2,200-plus runs, he is the leading run-scorer for Afghanistan in the format. Only one other player has 2,000-plus T20I runs for the side. As per ESPNcricinfo, Nabi joined Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, who owns 2,551 runs and 149 wickets in T20I cricket.