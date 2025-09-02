Fakhar Zaman becomes fifth Pakistan batter with 2,000 T20I runs
What's the story
Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman has completed 2,000 runs in T20I cricket. The top-order batter reached the landmark in the 2025 T20I Tri-Series encounter against Afghanistan at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Zaman attained the feat with his 25th run in the match. As per ESPNcricinfo, he is the fifth Pakistan batter with 2,000 runs in the match. Here are the key stats.
Stats
A look at his T20I stats
Zaman touched the 2,000-run mark in his 100th appearance for Pakistan. He became the sixth player to feature in as many T20Is for the side. In 92 T20I innings, Zaman has an average of over 22. His strike rate in the format goes past 131. Zaman has 11 T20I half-centuries, with his best score being 91.
Milestone
Zaman joins these players
As mentioned, Zaman became the fifth Pakistan batter to complete 2,000 runs in T20I cricket. Babar Azam tops this list with a staggering 4,223 runs across 128 T20Is. Mohammad Rizwan (3,414), Mohammad Hafeez (2,514), and Shoaib Malik (2,423) are the other batters on this elite list. Umar Akmal remains the only other Pakistan player with 1,500-plus T20I runs (1,690).