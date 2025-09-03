Will R Ashwin feature in Australia's Big Bash League?

Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin could soon make his debut in the Big Bash League (BBL), Australia's premier T20 league. According to Cricbuzz, Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Todd Greenberg has initiated talks with Ashwin about a possible appearance as early as the 2025/26 season of the T20 league. The discussions were triggered after Ashwin's recent announcement of his Indian Premier League (IPL) retirement last week.

Career shift Ashwin's possible BBL stint Ashwin's retirement from international cricket and the IPL has opened doors for him to participate in global tournaments. The 38-year-old, in his retirement post on X, hinted at becoming an "explorer of the game around the various leagues." His possible BBL stint would mark a major milestone in his career as a freelance T20 player. However, the final decision now rests with CA, particularly regarding how many matches Ashwin could play and which of the eight clubs he would represent.

Deal discussions Greenberg confirms discussions with Ashwin Greenberg has confirmed that he reached out to Ashwin regarding the offer, and a potential deal is in the works. He expressed his excitement at the prospect of having someone of Ashwin's caliber play in the BBL. "To get someone with Ashwin's credentials to come over here for the BBL will be great at so many levels," Greenberg told Cricbuzz.

Inclusion plan CA exploring ways to include Ashwin Despite all eight BBL teams having spent most of their salary cap during the draft, CA is looking for ways to include Ashwin. This could involve a bespoke solution if needed. In the past, Australia's top players have been paid per match for their participation in the league. According to Cricbuzz, David Warner earned around AUD 80,000 per BBL match two seasons ago.

Market impact Major boost for the BBL The inclusion of a veteran Indian cricketer like Ashwin would be a major boost for the BBL. It would also expose the league to a wider audience. Greenberg has been vocal about his ambition to make the BBL one of the best leagues in the world, on par with the IPL. Earlier this year, former batter Dinesh Karthik became the first Indian to feature in the SA20.

Prospects Potential effect on other Indian players If Ashwin's BBL stint materializes, it could pave the way for other top Indian cricketers to consider similar opportunities. As per the BCCI's rule, any contracted or non-contracted active player involved in Indian cricket is not allowed to play foreign T20 leagues. Players may feature in First-class or List A cricket, but participation in franchise-based T20 leagues is barred. The BCCI grants a no-objection certificate (NOC) to only those players who have fully retired from Indian cricket, including the IPL.